Enigma is a puzzle game inspired by Oxyd on the Atari ST and Rock'n'Roll on the Amiga. The object of the game is to find uncover pairs of identically colored Oxyd stones. Simple? Yes. Easy? Certainly not! Hidden traps, vast mazes, laser beams, and, most of all, countless hairy puzzles usually block your direct way to the Oxyd stones … If you are new to Enigma, you may want to take a look at a few screenshots or peek at the user manual.

Enigma is available for Windows, Mac OS X, and most flavors of Linux and other modern Unices.

Enigma is free software and may be distributed and modified under the terms of the General Public License.

Recent News

Enigma 1.30 Released NEW!

Dear developers, contributors, and friends of Enigma,



today we finally release Enigma 1.30. You can find some information and all files here on GitHub. For more detailes and install instructions, please also look out for Enigma 1.30 in our download section.



Many thanks to the whole team!

In Enigam 1.30 we added several new translations (Bosnian, Chinese, Japanese, Norwegian, and Slovene). This release brings some entirely new game play objects as well: forward floors, glass marble, st_inkwell, st_portal_glass, st_document and st_pebble, leading to new types of puzzles and riddles. On top of that we added 116 new main-pack levels where you may encounter some of these new objects. (Enigma now consist of a total of 1100 main-pack levels, plus 22 tutorials, 1119 sokoballs, 95 pentominoes, 268 dejavus, and 2 training levels; altogether 2606.)



On the technical side, we added support for additional graphics tilesets and enable unconstrained resizing of the application window. The middle mouse button can now be customized, too.



Internal changes include the long overdue switch from SDL version 1.2 to 2.0. We use tinygettext instead of gettext for our internationalization demands.

Have a fun summer

Andreas, Daniel, Sidney, Raoul, Nobby, Thomas, and Georg

Enigma 1.21 Released

With Enigma 1.21, we concentrated us on adding further translations to Enigma (Croatian, Czech, Danish, Scottish-Gaelic, and Slovak) and updating the existing ones. We fixed lots of bugs and added 51 new Enigma levels from long friends and new authors likewise. Finally, Sidney found a way to compile Enigma for Mac, and thus we are particularly happy that Enigma returns to Mac!

You can find Enigma 1.21 in our download section.



Our thanks go to our translators for their immense work, and in particular to Michał Trzebiatowski, who introduced us to Transifex and organized this impressive success!



Enigma would be nothing were it not for its levels. And therefore, our greatest thanks go out to all our level authors for their fantastic works!



We thank Sidney for his success in compiling Enigma for Mac again. We thank Ronald for the new API. And we thank Daniel for this wonderful game we have the pleasure to work with.



Finally, we want to thank you, as a player, for encouraging us time and time again to continue this project. There are so many open-source games with many, many more players then Enigma, which started out good but stopped in the middle of becoming great. We are glad that this did not happen to Enigma. And this is last but not least due to the interest in Enigma you actively show.

Thank you for that. And have fun!

Andreas, Raoul, Nobby, and Thomas

The Score Evaluation Is Back.

After a longer break we can offer again a score evaluation. In the beginning of Mai 2014 we'll provide up-to-date statistics and a new ratings file on the enigma homepage.

Unfortunately we have no access to scores submitted in the past therefore we have to start from scratch.

Send your score file “enigma.score” with subject “score - your username” to enigma.score@go4more.de. For detailed information about score transmission check the page “Score Submit”.

Please note that the formerly used mail address is now invalid!

Your Enigma Team

All news

Further news can be read on our news archive page.