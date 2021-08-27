|
Marbleous!Read here about the newest adventure of our “novice”, his experiences and thoughts!
Level of the Month
ContributionWriting Levels, Translation, Bug Reports, Application Coding.
We need your help. See Development.
Enigma is a puzzle game inspired by Oxyd on the Atari ST and Rock'n'Roll on the Amiga. The object of the game is to find uncover pairs of identically colored Oxyd stones. Simple? Yes. Easy? Certainly not! Hidden traps, vast mazes, laser beams, and, most of all, countless hairy puzzles usually block your direct way to the Oxyd stones … If you are new to Enigma, you may want to take a look at a few screenshots or peek at the user manual.
Enigma is available for Windows, Mac OS X, and most flavors of Linux and other modern Unices.
Enigma is free software and may be distributed and modified under the terms of the General Public License.
Recent News
August 27th 2021: Enigma 1.30 Released NEW!
Dear developers, contributors, and friends of Enigma,
In Enigam 1.30 we added several new translations (Bosnian, Chinese,
Japanese, Norwegian, and Slovene). This release brings some entirely new
game play objects as well:
forward floors, glass marble, st_inkwell, st_portal_glass,
st_document and st_pebble, leading to new types of puzzles and riddles.
On top of that we added 116 new main-pack levels where you may encounter some of these
new objects.
(Enigma now consist of a total of 1100 main-pack levels, plus 22 tutorials, 1119 sokoballs,
95 pentominoes, 268 dejavus, and 2 training levels; altogether 2606.)
Have a fun summer
Andreas, Daniel, Sidney, Raoul, Nobby, Thomas, and Georg
December 20th 2014: Enigma 1.21 Released
With Enigma 1.21, we concentrated us on adding further translations to Enigma (Croatian, Czech, Danish, Scottish-Gaelic, and Slovak) and updating the existing ones. We fixed lots of bugs and added 51 new Enigma levels from long friends and new authors likewise. Finally, Sidney found a way to compile Enigma for Mac, and thus we are particularly happy that Enigma returns to Mac!
You can find Enigma 1.21 in our download section.
Thank you for that. And have fun!
Andreas, Raoul, Nobby, and Thomas
March 29 2014: The Score Evaluation Is Back.
After a longer break we can offer again a score evaluation. In the beginning of Mai 2014 we'll provide up-to-date statistics and a new ratings file on the enigma homepage.
Unfortunately we have no access to scores submitted in the past therefore we have to start from scratch.
Send your score file “enigma.score” with subject “score - your username”
to enigma.score@go4more.de. For detailed
information about score transmission check the page “Score Submit”.
Your Enigma Team
All news
Further news can be read on our news archive page.